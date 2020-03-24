COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 24, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – Today the Oswego County Health Department confirmed there are now three active positive cases in Oswego County.
This morning in an announcement, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said the first two individuals were not in the city of Oswego. The third individual was announced later in the day so there is no further released information.
Oswego County: (as of today, 3:25 p.m.)
- Total # people tested: 169
- Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 66
- Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 9
- Total # of negative results: 106
- Total # of positive cases: 3 (an increase of one since yesterday)
- Pending results: 60
New York:(as of 2:49 p.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 25,665
U.S.: (as of 4:34 p.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 51,542
- Total # of deaths: 674
Worldwide: (as of 4:34 p.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 415,876
- Total # of deaths: 18,874
- Total # of recoveries: 107,811
Resources:
- Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330
- City of Oswego Emergency Assistance
- Oswego County Health Department
- New York Department of Health
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Links For Statistics:
- Oswego County
- Oswego County Health Department
- New York state
- New York Department of Health
- U.S.
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Worldwide
- Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
Be the first to comment