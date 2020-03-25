COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 25, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 4:30 p.m. today, there has been an additional positive case, bringing the county total to four.

Below is today’s county update video.

Below are today’s updated statistics.

Oswego County: (as of 4:30 p.m.)

Total # people tested: 190

Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 76

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 12

Total # of negative results: 119

Total # of positive cases: 4, one additional from yesterday

Pending results: 67

New York:(as of 1:46 p.m.)

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...