COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 25, 2020

March 25, 2020 Kassadee Paulo
Map of active cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 4:30 p.m. today, there has been an additional positive case, bringing the county total to four.

Below is today’s county update video.

Below are today’s updated statistics.

Oswego County: (as of 4:30  p.m.)

  • Total # people tested: 190
  • Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 76
  • Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 12
  • Total # of negative results: 119
  • Total # of positive cases: 4, one additional from yesterday
  • Pending results: 67

New York:(as of 1:46 p.m.)

  • Total # of positive cases: 30,811

U.S.: (as of 2:19 p.m.)

  • Total # of positive cases: 61,167
  • Total # of deaths: 849
  • Total # of recoveries: 354

Worldwide: (as of 2:19 p.m.)

  • Total # of positive cases: 454,389
  • Total # of deaths: 20,550
  • Total # of recoveries: 113,045

Resources:

Links For Statistics:

