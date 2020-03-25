COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 25, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 4:30 p.m. today, there has been an additional positive case, bringing the county total to four.
Below is today’s county update video.
Below are today’s updated statistics.
Oswego County: (as of 4:30 p.m.)
- Total # people tested: 190
- Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 76
- Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 12
- Total # of negative results: 119
- Total # of positive cases: 4, one additional from yesterday
- Pending results: 67
New York:(as of 1:46 p.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 30,811
U.S.: (as of 2:19 p.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 61,167
- Total # of deaths: 849
- Total # of recoveries: 354
Worldwide: (as of 2:19 p.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 454,389
- Total # of deaths: 20,550
- Total # of recoveries: 113,045
Resources:
- Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330
- Mental Health Hotline: 1-844-863-9314
- Oswego County YouTube Updates
- City of Oswego Emergency Assistance
- Oswego County Health Department
- New York Department of Health
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Links For Statistics:
- Oswego County
- Oswego County Health Department
- New York state
- New York Department of Health
- U.S.
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Worldwide
- Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
