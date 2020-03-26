COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 26, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 4:30 p.m. today, there have been three additional positive cases of COVID-19 since this morning, bringing the county total to eight known positive cases.

Below are today’s updated statistics.

Oswego County: (as of 4:30 p.m.)

Total # people tested: 228

Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 82

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 30

Total # of negative results: 137

Total # of positive cases: 8, four additional from yesterday

Pending results: 79

New York: (as of 1:49 p.m.)

