COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 26, 2020

March 26, 2020 Kassadee Paulo
Map showing active cases of COVID-19 on March 26, 2020. Image from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 4:30 p.m. today, there have been three additional positive cases of COVID-19 since this morning, bringing the county total to eight known positive cases.

Below are today’s updated statistics.

Oswego County: (as of 4:30 p.m.)

  • Total # people tested: 228
  • Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 82
  • Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 30
  • Total # of negative results: 137
  • Total # of positive cases: 8, four additional from yesterday
  • Pending results: 79

New York: (as of 1:49 p.m.)

  • Total # people tested: 122,104
  • Total # of positive cases: 37,258
  • Total # of deaths: 358

U.S.: (as of 3:21 p.m.)

  • Total # of positive cases: 79,785
  • Total # of deaths: 1,124
  • Total # of recoveries: 619

Worldwide: (as of 3:21 p.m.)

  • Total # of positive cases: 521,086
  • Total # of deaths: 23,067
  • Total # of recoveries: 122,058

Resources:

Links For Statistics:

