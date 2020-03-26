COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 26, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 4:30 p.m. today, there have been three additional positive cases of COVID-19 since this morning, bringing the county total to eight known positive cases.
Below are today’s updated statistics.
Oswego County: (as of 4:30 p.m.)
- Total # people tested: 228
- Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 82
- Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 30
- Total # of negative results: 137
- Total # of positive cases: 8, four additional from yesterday
- Pending results: 79
New York: (as of 1:49 p.m.)
- Total # people tested: 122,104
- Total # of positive cases: 37,258
- Total # of deaths: 358
U.S.: (as of 3:21 p.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 79,785
- Total # of deaths: 1,124
- Total # of recoveries: 619
Worldwide: (as of 3:21 p.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 521,086
- Total # of deaths: 23,067
- Total # of recoveries: 122,058
Resources:
- Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330
- Mental Health Hotline: 1-844-863-9314
- Oswego County YouTube Updates
- City of Oswego Emergency Assistance
- Oswego County Health Department
- New York Department of Health
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Links For Statistics:
- Oswego County
- Oswego County Health Department
- New York state
- New York Department of Health
- U.S.
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Worldwide
- Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
