COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 28, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 9:30 a.m. today, there has been one additional case of COVID-19 since yesterday. The total is now nine across the county.

In a Facebook post today Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow confirmed the ninth case reported this morning is in Oswego.

“We have our first case of COVID-19 is the City of Oswego and I want people to be aware,” Barlow said in the post. “If you haven’t already, now is the time to get serious and practice real social distancing. Remember, being a small community, we all use the same stores, travel the same areas and use the same public amenities. It can spread easily and rapidly. However, WE control the community spread and if we practice social distancing properly, we can stop the spread. The power is with us, so let’s stay inside, minimize contact and stay healthy.”

In a post on Facebook yesterday, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels confirmed that Fulton has one case. The county has not released any information as to what areas in the county have confirmed positive cases.

Today’s statistics are below. Oswego County: (as of 9:30 a.m.) The numbers below will be updated when the county releases today’s ending numbers. Total # people tested: 281 (yesterday: 264)

Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 105 (yesterday: 88)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 50 (yesterday: 36)

Total # of negative results: 170 (yesterday: 169)

Total # of positive cases: 9 (yesterday: 8)

Pending results: 100 (yesterday: 83) What It Means: Status Required for Precautionary Quarantine – Person meets one or more of the following criteria: has traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure (being in the same enclosed environment such as a classroom, office, or gatherings but greater than 6 ft from a person displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or someone who has tested positive for COVID-19) to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

– Person meets one or more of the following criteria: Status for Required Mandatory Quarantine – Person has been in close contact (within 6 feet) with someone who is positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or person has traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 and is displaying symptoms

– Person has been in close contact (within 6 feet) with someone who is positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or person has traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 and is displaying symptoms Status for Required Mandatory Isolation – Person has tested positive for COVID-19, whether or not displaying symptoms for COVID-19. New York: (as of 2:55 p.m.) Total # people tested: 155,934 (yesterday: 138,376)

Total # of positive cases: 52:318 (yesterday: 44,635)

Total # of deaths: 728 (yesterday: 519) New York state had its first case 27 days ago. The NYS presidential primary scheduled for April 28 has been delayed and will be held on June 23 when New Yorkers vote in the congressional and legislative primary. Watch today’s briefing given by Governor Andrew Cuomo here. U.S.: (as of 3:45 p.m.) Total # of positive cases: 116,505 (yesterday: 97,226)

Total # of deaths: 1,925 (yesterday: 1,478)

Total # of recoveries: 921 (yesterday: 862) Worldwide: (as of 3:45 p.m.) Total # of positive cases: 652,079 (yesterday: 586,140)

Total # of deaths: 30,313 (yesterday: 26,865)

Total # of recoveries: 137,319 (yesterday: 130,858) Testing Criteria For COVID-19:

If you have been quarantined and develop signs and symptoms

If you have had a negative flu test and respiratory panel and have signs and symptoms

If you have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 in the last 14 days and have signs and symptoms

If you have had close contact with a confirmed case and have signs and symptoms

If a physician has ruled out other causes and feels testing is warranted Resources: Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

New York Mental Health Hotline: 1-844-863-9314

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

City of Oswego Emergency Assistance

Oswego County Health Department

New York Department of Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Links For Statistics: Oswego County Oswego County Health Department

New York state New York Department of Health

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Worldwide Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center

Please note that Oswego County has not released the information as to where the cases are in Oswego County, therefore Oswego County Today does not have that information.

