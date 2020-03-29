COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 29, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m. today, there have been five additional case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday. The total is now 15 across the county.
COVID-19 cases have been identified in the cities of Fulton and Oswego and the towns of Palermo, Constantia, Hastings, Richland, Schroeppel and West Monroe. The ages of infected range from a young child to senior citizens and include people in their 20s, 30s, 50s and 60s. Where appropriate, other family members and contacts have also been placed in mandatory quarantine or mandatory isolation.
“Learning from experience from other countries and states, we expect the number of positive cases reported in our county will continue to increase,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Health care providers, first responders, and the county and state health departments are working closely together to mitigate the disease’s impact on our community. It is important to understand that this virus is everywhere, not just in communities where tests have so far indicated.”
County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said it is imperative that people of all ages work together to practice protective measures, starting with social distancing.
“If we hope to be successful in controlling the spread of this disease, we must all take every precaution to avoid public places and groups of people as much as possible,” Weatherup said.
This weekend, despite the fact that the state Health Department epidemiologist and medical team leaders had recommended otherwise, a breach of privacy occurred, and public health emergency protocols were violated by someone outside the response team.
“Upon the advice of the medical professionals leading the COVID-19 task force here in Oswego County, and in the interest of protecting the privacy of persons found to be infected with coronavirus, we have done our best to resist public pressure to release the locations of those individuals. A couple of these individuals opted to self-identify and that was their right to do so,” Weatherup said. “I want to reinforce that our health department is following the proper medical procedures to isolate, monitor and assist infected individuals…The health department works closely with patients to identify and notify those who have been in contact with a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, to make sure they are quarantined, and are tested or treated if needed.”
Today’s statistics are below.
Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)
- Total # people tested: 342 (yesterday: 295)
- Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 77 (yesterday: 94)
- Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 54 (yesterday: 52)
- Total # of negative results: 258 (yesterday: 193)
- Total # of positive cases: 15 (yesterday: 10)
- Pending results: 67 (yesterday: 91)
- Total # completed/released from monitoring: 257
What It Means:
- Status Required for Precautionary Quarantine – Person meets one or more of the following criteria:
- has traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms;
- or is known to have had a proximate exposure (being in the same enclosed environment such as a classroom, office, or gatherings but greater than 6 ft from a person displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or someone who has tested positive for COVID-19) to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.
- Status for Required Mandatory Quarantine – Person has been in close contact (within 6 feet) with someone who is positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or person has traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 and is displaying symptoms
- Status for Required Mandatory Isolation – Person has tested positive for COVID-19, whether or not displaying symptoms for COVID-19.
New York: (as of 3:38 p.m.)
- Total # people tested: 172,360 (yesterday: 155,934)
- Total # of positive cases: 59,513 (yesterday: 52,318)
- Total # of deaths: 965 (yesterday: 728)
Watch today’s briefing given by Governor Andrew Cuomo here.
U.S.: (as of 2:39 p.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 135,499 (yesterday: 116,505)
- Total # of deaths: 2,381 (yesterday: 1,925)
- Total # of recoveries: 2,612 (yesterday: 921)
Worldwide: (as of 2:39 p.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 710,918 (yesterday: 652,079)
- Total # of deaths: 33,551 (yesterday: 30,313)
- Total # of recoveries: 148,900 (yesterday: 137,319)
Testing Criteria For COVID-19:
- If you have been quarantined and develop signs and symptoms
- If you have had a negative flu test and respiratory panel and have signs and symptoms
- If you have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 in the last 14 days and have signs and symptoms
- If you have had close contact with a confirmed case and have signs and symptoms
- If a physician has ruled out other causes and feels testing is warranted
Guidelines from the Oswego County Health Department:
There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, these everyday actions can help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases like COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands thoroughly.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
- Do not go to urgent care or emergency departments unless you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms.
- If you are experiencing difficulty breathing, please call 911 and inform the 911 operator if you have had any possible exposure to the new coronavirus.
- Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.
- CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
- Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
For information about handwashing, see CDC’s Handwashing website.
Warning of dangerous cleaning chemical combinations during Covid-19 outbreak
These are everyday habits that can help prevent the spread of several viruses.
Resources:
- Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330
- New York Mental Health Hotline: 1-844-863-9314
- Oswego County YouTube Updates
- These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
- City of Oswego Emergency Assistance
- Oswego County Health Department
- New York Department of Health
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Links For Statistics:
- Oswego County
- Oswego County Health Department
- New York state
- New York Department of Health
- U.S.
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Worldwide
- Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
Be the first to comment