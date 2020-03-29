COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 29, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m. today, there have been five additional case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday. The total is now 15 across the county.

COVID-19 cases have been identified in the cities of Fulton and Oswego and the towns of Palermo, Constantia, Hastings, Richland, Schroeppel and West Monroe. The ages of infected range from a young child to senior citizens and include people in their 20s, 30s, 50s and 60s. Where appropriate, other family members and contacts have also been placed in mandatory quarantine or mandatory isolation.

“Learning from experience from other countries and states, we expect the number of positive cases reported in our county will continue to increase,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Health care providers, first responders, and the county and state health departments are working closely together to mitigate the disease’s impact on our community. It is important to understand that this virus is everywhere, not just in communities where tests have so far indicated.”

County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said it is imperative that people of all ages work together to practice protective measures, starting with social distancing.

“If we hope to be successful in controlling the spread of this disease, we must all take every precaution to avoid public places and groups of people as much as possible,” Weatherup said.

This weekend, despite the fact that the state Health Department epidemiologist and medical team leaders had recommended otherwise, a breach of privacy occurred, and public health emergency protocols were violated by someone outside the response team.

“Upon the advice of the medical professionals leading the COVID-19 task force here in Oswego County, and in the interest of protecting the privacy of persons found to be infected with coronavirus, we have done our best to resist public pressure to release the locations of those individuals. A couple of these individuals opted to self-identify and that was their right to do so,” Weatherup said. “I want to reinforce that our health department is following the proper medical procedures to isolate, monitor and assist infected individuals…The health department works closely with patients to identify and notify those who have been in contact with a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, to make sure they are quarantined, and are tested or treated if needed.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...