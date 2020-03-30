COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 30, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 2 p.m. today, there have been two additional case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday. The total is now 17 across the county.
County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup briefed the public in a video today, and was joined by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
The county has issued an executive order giving state and local law enforcement agencies the powers necessary to enforce social distancing practices.
Michaels announced all Fulton city playgrounds are closed until further notice, and all public parks and public access areas will be under strict social distancing adherence. The Fulton Police Department will also be patrolling the streets to make sure the community is practicing social distancing, and will be equipped with educational handouts.
Barlow addressed the city of Oswego and urged the community to commit to social distancing and avoid going outside their homes as much as possible.
Today’s statistics are below.
Oswego County: (as of p.m.)
- Total # people tested: 373 (yesterday: 342)
- Total # of positive cases: 17 (yesterday: 15)
- Total # of negative results: 280 (yesterday: 258)
- Pending results: 74 (yesterday: 67)
- Total # of people in precautionary quarantine or mandatory isolation/quarantine: 145
- Total recoveries: 1
- Total # completed/released from monitoring: (yesterday: 257)
Areas With Cases:
- Oswego
- Fulton
- Palermo
- Constantia
- Hastings
- Richland
- Schroeppel
- West Monroe
What It Means:
- Status Required for Precautionary Quarantine – Person meets one or more of the following criteria:
- has traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms;
- or is known to have had a proximate exposure (being in the same enclosed environment such as a classroom, office, or gatherings but greater than 6 ft from a person displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or someone who has tested positive for COVID-19) to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.
- Status for Required Mandatory Quarantine – Person has been in close contact (within 6 feet) with someone who is positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or person has traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 and is displaying symptoms
- Status for Required Mandatory Isolation – Person has tested positive for COVID-19, whether or not displaying symptoms for COVID-19.
New York: (as of p.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 66,497 (yesterday: 59,513)
- Total # of deaths: 1,218 (yesterday: 965)
Watch today’s briefing given by Governor Andrew Cuomo here.
U.S.: (as of 2:02 p.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 153,246 (yesterday: 135,499)
- Total # of deaths: 2,828 (yesterday: 2,381)
- Total # of recoveries: 5,545 (yesterday: 2,612)
Worldwide: (as of 2:02 p.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 766,336 (yesterday: 710,918)
- Total # of deaths: 36,973 (yesterday: 33,551)
- Total # of recoveries: 160,001 (yesterday: 148,900)
Testing Criteria For COVID-19:
- If you have been quarantined and develop signs and symptoms
- If you have had a negative flu test and respiratory panel and have signs and symptoms
- If you have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 in the last 14 days and have signs and symptoms
- If you have had close contact with a confirmed case and have signs and symptoms
- If a physician has ruled out other causes and feels testing is warranted
Guidelines from the Oswego County Health Department:
There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, these everyday actions can help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases like COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands thoroughly.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
- Do not go to urgent care or emergency departments unless you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms.
- If you are experiencing difficulty breathing, please call 911 and inform the 911 operator if you have had any possible exposure to the new coronavirus.
- Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.
- CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
- Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
For information about handwashing, see CDC’s Handwashing website.
Warning of dangerous cleaning chemical combinations during Covid-19 outbreak
These are everyday habits that can help prevent the spread of several viruses.
Resources:
- Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330
- New York Mental Health Hotline: 1-844-863-9314
- Oswego County YouTube Updates
- These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
- City of Oswego Emergency Assistance
- Oswego County Health Department
- New York Department of Health
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Links For Statistics:
- Oswego County
- Oswego County Health Department
- New York state
- New York Department of Health
- U.S.
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Worldwide
- Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
