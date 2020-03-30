COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 30, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 2 p.m. today, there have been two additional case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday. The total is now 17 across the county.

County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup briefed the public in a video today, and was joined by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.

The county has issued an executive order giving state and local law enforcement agencies the powers necessary to enforce social distancing practices.

Michaels announced all Fulton city playgrounds are closed until further notice, and all public parks and public access areas will be under strict social distancing adherence. The Fulton Police Department will also be patrolling the streets to make sure the community is practicing social distancing, and will be equipped with educational handouts.

Barlow addressed the city of Oswego and urged the community to commit to social distancing and avoid going outside their homes as much as possible.

