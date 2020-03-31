COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 31, 2020

Today’s statistics are below.

Oswego County: (as of 5 p.m.) (These are updated numbers.)

Areas With Cases:

What It Means:

New York: (as of 11 a.m.)

Total # of people tested: 205,186

Total # of positive cases: 75,795 (yesterday: 66,497)

Total # of deaths: 1,550 (yesterday: 1,218)

Watch today’s briefing given by Governor Andrew Cuomo here.

U.S.: (as of 2:38 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 174,467 (yesterday: 153,246)

Total # of deaths: 3,440 (yesterday: 2,828)

Total # of recoveries: 6,038 (yesterday: 5,545)

Worldwide: (as of 2:38 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 838,061 (yesterday: 766,336)

Total # of deaths: 41,261 (yesterday:36,973)

Total # of recoveries: 175,737 (yesterday: 160,001)

Testing Criteria For COVID-19:



If you have been quarantined and develop signs and symptoms

If you have had a negative flu test and respiratory panel and have signs and symptoms

If you have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 in the last 14 days and have signs and symptoms

If you have had close contact with a confirmed case and have signs and symptoms

If a physician has ruled out other causes and feels testing is warranted

Guidelines from the Oswego County Health Department:

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, these everyday actions can help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases like COVID-19:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you are sick.

Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Do not go to urgent care or emergency departments unless you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms.

If you are experiencing difficulty breathing, please call 911 and inform the 911 operator if you have had any possible exposure to the new coronavirus.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask. CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).



For information about handwashing, see CDC’s Handwashing website.

Warning of dangerous cleaning chemical combinations during Covid-19 outbreak

These are everyday habits that can help prevent the spread of several viruses.

Resources:

Links For Statistics: