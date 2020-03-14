COVID-19: What Is It And How Can I Prevent It?

OSWEGO COUNTY – As the numbers of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases increase in New York state and President Donald Trump has named the outbreak a national emergency, Oswego County Today has compiled a list of frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and informational resources for the public.
Please note that it is not the intention of Oswego County Today to incite panic, but to rather encourage preparedness and knowledge regarding the virus.
Information comes from the World Health Organization, Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, and John Hopkins Medicine.
- What is a coronavirus?
- Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses which may cause illness in animals or humans. In humans, several coronaviruses are known to cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The most recently discovered coronavirus causes coronavirus disease COVID-19.
- What is COVID-19?
- COVID-19 is the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus. This new virus and disease were unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.
- How is COVID-19 different from the common flu?
- The COVID-19 situation is changing rapidly. Since this disease is caused by a new virus, people do not have immunity to it, and a vaccine may be many months away. Doctors and scientists are working on estimating the mortality rate of COVID-19, but at present, it is thought to be higher than that of most strains of the flu, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
- Who is most at risk should they contract COVID-19?
- While we are still learning about how COVID-2019 affects people, older persons and persons with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease, cancer or diabetes) appear to develop serious illness more often than others.
- How is it spread?
- People can catch COVID-19 from others who have the virus. The disease can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth which are spread when a person with COVID-19 coughs or exhales. These droplets land on objects and surfaces around the person. Other people then catch COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth. People can also catch COVID-19 if they breathe in droplets from a person with COVID-19 who coughs out or exhales droplets. This is why it is important to stay more than 1 meter (3 feet) away from a person who is sick.
- WHO is assessing ongoing research on the ways COVID-19 is spread and will continue to share updated findings.
- How can I reduce my chance of contracting COVID-19?
- Stay aware of the latest information on the COVID-19 outbreak, available on the WHO website and through your national and local public health authority. Many countries around the world have seen cases of COVID-19 and several have seen outbreaks. Authorities in China and some other countries have succeeded in slowing or stopping their outbreaks. However, the situation is unpredictable so check regularly for the latest news.
- You can reduce your chances of being infected or spreading COVID-19 by taking some simple precautions:
- Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.
Why? Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.
- Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
Why? When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
Why? Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.
- Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.
Why? Droplets spread virus. By following good respiratory hygiene you protect the people around you from viruses such as cold, flu and COVID-19.
- Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.
Why? National and local authorities will have the most up to date information on the situation in your area. Calling in advance will allow your health care provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility. This will also protect you and help prevent spread of viruses and other infections.
- Keep up to date on the latest COVID-19 hotspots (cities or local areas where COVID-19 is spreading widely). If possible, avoid traveling to places – especially if you are an older person or have diabetes, heart or lung disease.
Why? You have a higher chance of catching COVID-19 in one of these areas.
- Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.
- Should I wear a mask to protect myself?
- Only wear a mask if you are ill with COVID-19 symptoms (especially coughing) or looking after someone who may have COVID-19. Disposable face mask can only be used once. If you are not ill or looking after someone who is ill then you are wasting a mask. There is a world-wide shortage of masks, so WHO urges people to use masks wisely.
- WHO advises rational use of medical masks to avoid unnecessary wastage of precious resources and mis-use of masks (see Advice on the use of masks).
- The most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to frequently clean your hands, cover your cough with the bend of elbow or tissue and maintain a distance of at least 1 meter (3 feet) from people who are coughing or sneezing. See basic protective measures against the new coronavirus for more information.
- How long is the incubation period for COVID-19?
- The “incubation period” means the time between catching the virus and beginning to have symptoms of the disease. Most estimates of the incubation period for COVID-19 range from 1-14 days, most commonly around five days. These estimates will be updated as more data become available.
- Can my pet get COVID-19?
- While there has been one instance of a dog being infected in Hong Kong, to date, there is no evidence that a dog, cat or any pet can transmit COVID-19. COVID-19 is mainly spread through droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks. To protect yourself, clean your hands frequently and thoroughly.
- WHO continues to monitor the latest research on this and other COVID-19 topics and will update as new findings are available.
- How long does it survive on a surface?
- It is not certain how long the virus that causes COVID-19 survives on surfaces, but it seems to behave like other coronaviruses. Studies suggest that coronaviruses (including preliminary information on the COVID-19 virus) may persist on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days. This may vary under different conditions (e.g. type of surface, temperature or humidity of the environment).
- If you think a surface may be infected, clean it with simple disinfectant to kill the virus and protect yourself and others. Clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth, or nose.
- Will I catch the virus if I receive mail from somewhere with confirmed cases?
- The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.
- What are the current statistics? (as of March 14, noon)
- Total number of cases worldwide: 149,293
- Total number of deaths worldwide: 5,609
- Total number of recovered worldwide: 72,042
- Total number of cases in the U.S.: 2,177
- Total number of deaths in the U.S.: 51
- Total number of recovered in the U.S.: 12
- Total number of cases in New York state: 421
- Total number of deaths in New York state: 1
- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this morning an 82 year old woman in New York City has died.
- Total number of recovered in New York state: 0
- What counties have confirmed cases? (as of March 13, 3 p.m.)
- Westchester County – 158
- Nassau County – 51
- Suffolk County – 28
- Rockland County – 9
- Ulster County – 5
- Dutchess County – 3
- Orange County – 3
- Saratoga County – 3
- Albany County – 2
- Broome County – 1
- Delaware County – 1
- Herkimer County – 1
- Monroe County – 1
- Schenectady County – 1
- New York City – 154
Further information and resources:
