Cpo Logs: Fulton PD 09/09/2019 – 09/15/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 09/09/2019 – 09/15/2019

Arrests From 09/09/2019 To 09/15/2019



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2019-557 Arrest Date: 09/09/2019 Arrest Time: 15:56

Last: BARBERA First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/25/1990 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

——-

On the 9th day of September 2019, at approximately 3:56 P.M. while at 115 Oneida St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Joseph M. Barbera, was arrested for petit larceny.

It is alleged that on the above date and location at approximately 3:17 P.M., the said defendant, Joseph M. Barbera, did steal a Total Wireless 4G LTE black prepaid cell phone valued at $59.95. Said defendant did conceal the said item in his pants, walked past all points of sale and walked out of the door without making an attempt to pay for said item.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-558 Arrest Date: 09/10/2019 Arrest Time: 13:10

Last: DIRITO First: LOGAN Middle/Suffix: THOMAS

Address: 31 HAYFLY RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 05/26/1995 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

——-

On the 10th day of September. 2019 at approximately 1:10 P.M. while at

141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Logan T. Dirito, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-01870-18, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Hon. Hawthorne on 02-21-2019 for failure to appear as required by the court.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-559 Arrest Date: 09/11/2019 Arrest Time: 01:25

Last: FITZGERALD First: DANIEL Middle/Suffix: GORDON

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/30/1990 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 11th day of September, 2019, at approximately 1:25 A.M., while at 717 Oneida St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Daniel G. Fitzgerald was arrested on a bench warrant, warrant number 19-00321 issued by the City of Oswego Court and signed by the Hon. James M. Metcalf on May 14th, 2019.

Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-560 Arrest Date: 09/11/2019 Arrest Time: 20:37

Last: BARBERA First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/25/1990 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

——-

On the 12th day of September, 2019 at approximately 8:37 P.M. while at

153 W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Joseph M. Barbera was arrested for petit larceny.

It is alleged that on the 9th day of September, 2019 at approximately 2:35 P.M., while at 126 Cayuga St., the Dollar General, the said defendant, Joseph M. Barbera did steal assorted merchandise valuing $117.00, when he concealed the merchandise into a sweatshirt and his waistband. Said defendant did walk out of the store without attempting to pay for said merchandise.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-561 Arrest Date: 09/12/2019 Arrest Time: 12:38

Last: KNIGHT First: TYRONE Middle/Suffix: ANTHONY

Address: 308 COURT ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 05/19/1996 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 12th day of September, 2019, at 12:38pm, while at the Onondaga

County Justice Center, located at 555 State St., City of Syracuse, County of Onondaga, State of New York, the defendant, Tyrone A. Knight, was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant (docket #:CR-00348-17) issued by the Hon. David H. Hawthorne, City Court Judge, Fulton City Court, on the 19th day of July, 2017 for failing to appear as required.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-562 Arrest Date: 09/11/2019 Arrest Time: 18:51

Last: ROSARIO First: MICHAEL Middle/Suffix: JOSEPH

Address: 305 HARTSON ST Bldg: Apt: FRONT

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13204_____

DOB: 09/12/1994 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 11th day of September, 2019, at approximately 6:51 P.M. while at 555 S. Fourth St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Michael J. Rosario was arrested on a bench warrant, warrant number 19-00630 issued by the City of Oswego and signed by the Hon J. Metcalf on 8-29-19.

Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-564 Arrest Date: 09/13/2019 Arrest Time: 16:34

Last: O’BRYAN First: BRANDON Middle/Suffix: SCOTT

Address: 315 ONEIDA ST. Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 09/17/1986 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 13th day of September, 2019 at approximately 4:34 P.M., while at 315 Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the defendant, Brandon S. O’Bryan was arrested for Criminal Mischief 4th.

On the above mentioned date and location at approximately 3:44 P.M.

the defendant Brandon S. O’Bryan did, during a domestic dispute

intentionally throw a plastic bowl at the victim, Melissa S. Hannah’s coffee cup causing it to break. The victim said the price of the coffee cup was $2.00.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-565 Arrest Date: 09/13/2019 Arrest Time: 22:30

Last: NOYES First: CHRISTOPHER Middle/Suffix: JAMES

Address: 1822 COUNTY ROUTE 6 Bldg: Apt: E1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 02/22/1989 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 13th day of September 2019, at 10:30 p.m. in the area of 573 S.

First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Christopher J. Noyes was arrested on a bench warrant, warrant

number CR-00460-19, issued by Fulton City Court and signed by the

Honorable Hawthorne on 7/11/2019 for defendant having failed to appear as

ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-566 Arrest Date: 09/13/2019 Arrest Time: 19:55

Last: JONES First: LAVONA Middle/Suffix: C

Address: 102 LEITCH ST Bldg: Apt: 3

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 06/23/1969 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the 13th day of September, 2019 at 7:55pm while in the 100 block of

Leitch St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

Lavona C. Jones was arrested for possession of an open container.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, time and location, the said defendant, Lavona C. Jones, did possess an open 24oz can of Milwaukee’s Best Ice with a red plastic straw in the can. The defendant was walking east in the middle of the street with said open container that was more than half full and contained a liquid that had the odor, appearance and density of beer (an alcoholic beverage).

Charges

——-

OPEN CONTAINER

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-567 Arrest Date: 09/15/2019 Arrest Time: 01:57

Last: JACOBS First: BRANDON Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 6800 S. SALINA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: NEDROW State: NY Zip: 13120_____

DOB: 11/23/1981 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 15th Day of September, 2019 at approximately 1:57 A.M. while at

141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Brandon M. Jacobs, was arrested for assault in the third degree.

It is alleged that on the above date, and location, at approximately 1:15 A.M. the said defendant, Brandon M. Jacobs, did during a domestic dispute, intentionally cause physical injury to the victim, Erin E. Smith, by striking her one time in the right eye with a closed right fist. Due to the actions of the defendant, the said victim did sustain a swollen and bruised right eye.

Charges

——-

ASSAULT 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-568 Arrest Date: 09/14/2019 Arrest Time: 21:00

Last: RAMOS First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: RUDY AARON

Address: 62 CLIFFORD ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/19/1986 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 14th day of September, 2019, at approximately 9:00 P.M., while at 210 Academy St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Joseph R.A. Ramos, was arrested on the charge of

Harassment 2nd.

It is alleged that on the above date and location, at approximately 8:23 P.M., the said defendant did intentionally get approximately 6 inches away from the victim, Christine Hayden, face and spit in her face causing her to feel harassed, annoyed and alarmed.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-569 Arrest Date: 09/15/2019 Arrest Time: 00:59

Last: KLINE First: JASON Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 1356 CHURCH RD Bldg: Apt:

City: BALDWINSVILLE State: NY Zip: 13027_____

DOB: 04/27/1974 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the 15th day of September, 2019, at 12:59am while in the 900 block of W. First St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Jason M. Kline was arrested for unsafe lane change, failed to keep right, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date at approximately 12:48am the said defendant, Jason M. Kline, was observed operating a motor vehicle, traveling in a southerly direction in the 250 block of W. First St. S. The defendant moved from the left turn lane to the southbound lane in an unsafe manner. The defendant was further observed in the 500 block of W. First St. S. traveling south and crossed the double solid line, failing to keep right. While in the 900 block of W. First St. S. the defendant was observed to have glassy eyes, slurred speech, impaired motor coordination and an odor of a consumed alcoholic beverage emanated from his breath as he spoke. The defendant was administered three field sobriety test, the horizontal gaze nystagmus, the walk and turn and the one leg stand. The defendant failed all three test. The defendant was then administered a PBST alcosensor test that resulted in a positive screening. The defendant was later administered a breath test via the ALCOTEST 9510 which resulted

in a BAC of 0.28%

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

UNSAFE LANE CHANGE

FAILED TO KEEP RIGHT

