Cpo Logs: Fulton PD 09/09/2019 – 09/15/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 09/09/2019 – 09/15/2019
Arrests From 09/09/2019 To 09/15/2019
Arrest No.: 2019-557 Arrest Date: 09/09/2019 Arrest Time: 15:56
Last: BARBERA First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL
Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 04/25/1990 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH
Narrative
——-
On the 9th day of September 2019, at approximately 3:56 P.M. while at 115 Oneida St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Joseph M. Barbera, was arrested for petit larceny.
It is alleged that on the above date and location at approximately 3:17 P.M., the said defendant, Joseph M. Barbera, did steal a Total Wireless 4G LTE black prepaid cell phone valued at $59.95. Said defendant did conceal the said item in his pants, walked past all points of sale and walked out of the door without making an attempt to pay for said item.
Charges
——-
PETIT LARCENY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-558 Arrest Date: 09/10/2019 Arrest Time: 13:10
Last: DIRITO First: LOGAN Middle/Suffix: THOMAS
Address: 31 HAYFLY RD. Bldg: Apt:
City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____
DOB: 05/26/1995 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER
Narrative
——-
On the 10th day of September. 2019 at approximately 1:10 P.M. while at
141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Logan T. Dirito, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-01870-18, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Hon. Hawthorne on 02-21-2019 for failure to appear as required by the court.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-559 Arrest Date: 09/11/2019 Arrest Time: 01:25
Last: FITZGERALD First: DANIEL Middle/Suffix: GORDON
Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 04/30/1990 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING
Narrative
——-
On the 11th day of September, 2019, at approximately 1:25 A.M., while at 717 Oneida St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Daniel G. Fitzgerald was arrested on a bench warrant, warrant number 19-00321 issued by the City of Oswego Court and signed by the Hon. James M. Metcalf on May 14th, 2019.
Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear as ordered.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-560 Arrest Date: 09/11/2019 Arrest Time: 20:37
Last: BARBERA First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL
Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 04/25/1990 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH
Narrative
——-
On the 12th day of September, 2019 at approximately 8:37 P.M. while at
153 W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Joseph M. Barbera was arrested for petit larceny.
It is alleged that on the 9th day of September, 2019 at approximately 2:35 P.M., while at 126 Cayuga St., the Dollar General, the said defendant, Joseph M. Barbera did steal assorted merchandise valuing $117.00, when he concealed the merchandise into a sweatshirt and his waistband. Said defendant did walk out of the store without attempting to pay for said merchandise.
Charges
——-
PETIT LARCENY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-561 Arrest Date: 09/12/2019 Arrest Time: 12:38
Last: KNIGHT First: TYRONE Middle/Suffix: ANTHONY
Address: 308 COURT ST Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768
DOB: 05/19/1996 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY
Narrative
——-
On the 12th day of September, 2019, at 12:38pm, while at the Onondaga
County Justice Center, located at 555 State St., City of Syracuse, County of Onondaga, State of New York, the defendant, Tyrone A. Knight, was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant (docket #:CR-00348-17) issued by the Hon. David H. Hawthorne, City Court Judge, Fulton City Court, on the 19th day of July, 2017 for failing to appear as required.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-562 Arrest Date: 09/11/2019 Arrest Time: 18:51
Last: ROSARIO First: MICHAEL Middle/Suffix: JOSEPH
Address: 305 HARTSON ST Bldg: Apt: FRONT
City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13204_____
DOB: 09/12/1994 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING
Narrative
——-
On the 11th day of September, 2019, at approximately 6:51 P.M. while at 555 S. Fourth St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Michael J. Rosario was arrested on a bench warrant, warrant number 19-00630 issued by the City of Oswego and signed by the Hon J. Metcalf on 8-29-19.
Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear as ordered.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-564 Arrest Date: 09/13/2019 Arrest Time: 16:34
Last: O’BRYAN First: BRANDON Middle/Suffix: SCOTT
Address: 315 ONEIDA ST. Bldg: Apt: 2
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768
DOB: 09/17/1986 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING
Narrative
——-
On the 13th day of September, 2019 at approximately 4:34 P.M., while at 315 Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the defendant, Brandon S. O’Bryan was arrested for Criminal Mischief 4th.
On the above mentioned date and location at approximately 3:44 P.M.
the defendant Brandon S. O’Bryan did, during a domestic dispute
intentionally throw a plastic bowl at the victim, Melissa S. Hannah’s coffee cup causing it to break. The victim said the price of the coffee cup was $2.00.
Charges
——-
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-565 Arrest Date: 09/13/2019 Arrest Time: 22:30
Last: NOYES First: CHRISTOPHER Middle/Suffix: JAMES
Address: 1822 COUNTY ROUTE 6 Bldg: Apt: E1
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 02/22/1989 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING
Narrative
——-
On the 13th day of September 2019, at 10:30 p.m. in the area of 573 S.
First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant, Christopher J. Noyes was arrested on a bench warrant, warrant
number CR-00460-19, issued by Fulton City Court and signed by the
Honorable Hawthorne on 7/11/2019 for defendant having failed to appear as
ordered.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-566 Arrest Date: 09/13/2019 Arrest Time: 19:55
Last: JONES First: LAVONA Middle/Suffix: C
Address: 102 LEITCH ST Bldg: Apt: 3
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768
DOB: 06/23/1969 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS
Narrative
——-
On the 13th day of September, 2019 at 7:55pm while in the 100 block of
Leitch St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,
Lavona C. Jones was arrested for possession of an open container.
It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, time and location, the said defendant, Lavona C. Jones, did possess an open 24oz can of Milwaukee’s Best Ice with a red plastic straw in the can. The defendant was walking east in the middle of the street with said open container that was more than half full and contained a liquid that had the odor, appearance and density of beer (an alcoholic beverage).
Charges
——-
OPEN CONTAINER
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-567 Arrest Date: 09/15/2019 Arrest Time: 01:57
Last: JACOBS First: BRANDON Middle/Suffix: M
Address: 6800 S. SALINA ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: NEDROW State: NY Zip: 13120_____
DOB: 11/23/1981 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING
Narrative
——-
On the 15th Day of September, 2019 at approximately 1:57 A.M. while at
141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Brandon M. Jacobs, was arrested for assault in the third degree.
It is alleged that on the above date, and location, at approximately 1:15 A.M. the said defendant, Brandon M. Jacobs, did during a domestic dispute, intentionally cause physical injury to the victim, Erin E. Smith, by striking her one time in the right eye with a closed right fist. Due to the actions of the defendant, the said victim did sustain a swollen and bruised right eye.
Charges
——-
ASSAULT 3RD
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-568 Arrest Date: 09/14/2019 Arrest Time: 21:00
Last: RAMOS First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: RUDY AARON
Address: 62 CLIFFORD ST Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 03/19/1986 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY
Narrative
——-
On the 14th day of September, 2019, at approximately 9:00 P.M., while at 210 Academy St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Joseph R.A. Ramos, was arrested on the charge of
Harassment 2nd.
It is alleged that on the above date and location, at approximately 8:23 P.M., the said defendant did intentionally get approximately 6 inches away from the victim, Christine Hayden, face and spit in her face causing her to feel harassed, annoyed and alarmed.
Charges
——-
HARASSMENT 2ND
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-569 Arrest Date: 09/15/2019 Arrest Time: 00:59
Last: KLINE First: JASON Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL
Address: 1356 CHURCH RD Bldg: Apt:
City: BALDWINSVILLE State: NY Zip: 13027_____
DOB: 04/27/1974 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS
Narrative
——-
On the 15th day of September, 2019, at 12:59am while in the 900 block of W. First St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Jason M. Kline was arrested for unsafe lane change, failed to keep right, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
It is alleged that on the above mentioned date at approximately 12:48am the said defendant, Jason M. Kline, was observed operating a motor vehicle, traveling in a southerly direction in the 250 block of W. First St. S. The defendant moved from the left turn lane to the southbound lane in an unsafe manner. The defendant was further observed in the 500 block of W. First St. S. traveling south and crossed the double solid line, failing to keep right. While in the 900 block of W. First St. S. the defendant was observed to have glassy eyes, slurred speech, impaired motor coordination and an odor of a consumed alcoholic beverage emanated from his breath as he spoke. The defendant was administered three field sobriety test, the horizontal gaze nystagmus, the walk and turn and the one leg stand. The defendant failed all three test. The defendant was then administered a PBST alcosensor test that resulted in a positive screening. The defendant was later administered a breath test via the ALCOTEST 9510 which resulted
in a BAC of 0.28%
Charges
——-
AGGRAVATED DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
UNSAFE LANE CHANGE
FAILED TO KEEP RIGHT