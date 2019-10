HANNIBAL – Members of the Hannibal Central School District’s music program will host a fall craft fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Dennis M. Kenney Middle School.

In addition to dozens of vendors, there will be face painting, concessions, a silent auction and other activities.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the HCSD music program.

For more information, email [email protected]hoo.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...