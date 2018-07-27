Craft Show Planned To Benefit Trinity School

OSWEGO – Oswego County’s finest artisans will gather on September 29 at St. Paul’s Church Hall, located at the corner of East Fourth and Mohawk streets, to display their wares at Trinity Catholic School’s annual craft show.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

In addition to the large variety of gifts available, a chicken barbecue will be held.

The kitchen will be open throughout the day serving hot dogs, hamburgers, pulled pork sandwiches, homemade turkey soup as well as its famous homemade apple dumplings.

Be sure to sign up for the many door prizes and raffles.

Proceeds from the craft show will benefit Trinity Catholic School.

