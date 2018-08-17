Craig L. Fuller, 62

FULTON, NY – Craig L. Fuller, 62, of Granby, died Sunday August 12, 2018, peacefully with his family by his side after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Fulton, the son of the late Rodney and Agnes (Ware) Fuller.

Mr. Fuller was a life member of the National Rifle Association.

He is survived by his loving family, Debra (Jim) Miceli of Hannibal, his daughter Amanda (Andrew) Dreis of North Syracuse, son Justin (Jay) Truax – Mendez of Las Vegas, Nevada, and two grandsons Landon and Mathias.

Mr. Fuller is also survived by his siblings, Roxanne (Duane) Arnold of Fulton, Brett (Laura) Fuller of Virginia, Lance Fuller of Fulton and Tim Fuller of Fulton.

He was predeceased by his brother, Eric Fuller; and sister-in-law, Donna Fuller.

The memorial will be Saturday, September 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Pathfinder Fish & Game Club, 116 Crescent Road, Fulton.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

