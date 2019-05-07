Crash Claims Life of Altmar Woman

ALTMAR – On Monday, May 6, at 8:49 p.m., State Police in Pulaski responded to the area of County Route 22 and Barber Road in the town of Albion for a one-car crash.

The investigation has revealed, a 2006 Honda Accord, operated by Jacklyn R. Muolo, 32, was traveling west on County Route 22, when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road, according to police.

She continued to travel west on the south shoulder of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

The vehicle came to rest on the passenger’s side with the operator partially ejected from the vehicle.

There were no signs that Muolo was wearing her seat belt.

Muolo, from Altmar, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

State Police were assisted by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski Police Department, Altmar Fire Department and Northern Oswego County Ambulance.

The investigation is continuing.

