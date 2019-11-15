Create Wreaths for Wildlife

AMBOY – ‘Tis the season to gather with friends and family as we celebrate the holidays, and it is the perfect time to remember our feathered and furred friends outside in the cold.

On Sunday, December 8 at 2 p.m., the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will hold its annual Wreaths for Wildlife event.

Participants learn how to construct a beautiful evergreen wreath to hang outdoors, decorated with delicious edible treats for chickadees and cardinals, woodpeckers and squirrels, and other woodland friends as well.

The wreaths make attractive, living holiday decorations for your door or yard.

There will also be a story and slideshow, along with music, cookies, and hot cocoa.

The fee for this program is just $14 per wreath, with a limit of two wreaths per family.

Advanced registration is required as space is limited.

Please register by 4 p.m., Monday, December 2.

Please bring a hammer, and garden or work gloves are recommended.

To register or learn more about the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center, please call Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Youth Development Program at 315-963-7286.

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in Amboy, between routes 69 and 13 near Williamstown in eastern Oswego County.

For more information about this and other programs, please call Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 315-963-7286, ext. 400.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities.

