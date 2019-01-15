Creative Writing Showcase Slated Feb. 13 at Mexico

MEXICO – In February, imagination and fervor will be on display as Mexico High School hosts a showcase of creative writing.

Sponsored by the school’s Creative Writing Club, the community is invited to attend the first All Things Words and Wonderful: A Showcase of Creative Writing. Participants will show off their literary works such as poems, short stories, skits and more.

The event — featuring students, faculty and staff — is slated for Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in the high school’s Avery Skinner Auditorium.

Admission is free with the donation of a non-perishable good for the Mexico Food Pantry.

“It should be a wonderful and creative evening,” said Anne Michaelis, the club’s adviser and English teacher at MACS. “Students are working diligently to create their best pieces in preparation for the show.”

The club intends to host the event annually, said Michaelis, who noted that in future years the program could be expanded to feature the entire district and involve community members as well.

For more information about the event, email Michaelis at [email protected]

