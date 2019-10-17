CSEA Supports Farfaglia

FULTON – The Civil Service Employees Association local representing Fulton’s city employees announced their endorsement of Dan Farfaglia in the race for mayor for Fulton.

Farfaglia in accepting their endorsement said, “I’m honored to be endorsed by the hard-working men and women who serve our city. As Mayor Woodward pointed out, their sacrifices have helped make the city’s fiscal situation better. That makes their support all the more important to my candidacy for mayor,”

