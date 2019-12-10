CTE 10th Grade Orientation Held at CiTi for Oswego County Students

MEXICO – Nearly 600 Oswego County students roamed the halls of the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation recently when CiTi hosted a 10th grade orientation for their Career and Technical Education programs.

“

We hear so many students who didn’t know we had such hands-on programs,” said counselor Dave Eastman.

Students chose two programs they were interested in learning more about.

They were then dismissed off to each program to see how a day might play out inside that classroom.

“For a lot of these students, seeing is believing,” said Eastman. “So, that was the goal to have these students see what the CTE programs have to offer.”

For a full list of career and technical offerings through CiTi, visit CiTiBoces.org/CTE.

