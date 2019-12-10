CTE 10th Grade Orientation Held at CiTi for Oswego County Students

December 10, 2019 Contributor

MEXICO – Nearly 600 Oswego County students roamed the halls of the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation recently when CiTi hosted a 10th grade orientation for their Career and Technical Education programs.

10th graders from Oswego County partake in activities with CiTi’s Culinary Arts students during their orientation event.

We hear so many students who didn’t know we had such hands-on programs,” said counselor Dave Eastman.

Students chose two programs they were interested in learning more about.

They were then dismissed off to each program to see how a day might play out inside that classroom.

10th graders from Oswego County getting hands-on experience in the Construction Technology class during CiTi’s orientation event.

“For a lot of these students, seeing is believing,” said Eastman. “So, that was the goal to have these students see what the CTE programs have to offer.”

For a full list of career and technical offerings through CiTi, visit CiTiBoces.org/CTE.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*