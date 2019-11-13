CTE Students Recognized as Most Employable for First Quarter

MEXICO – Career and Technical Education students at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation were recently recognized as most employable students for the first quarter.

Fourteen candidates were nominated by teachers for the Most Employable Student Award:

Travis Gallia (Auto Body), Emma McCarthy (Digital Media Technology), Melisa Button (Nursing Assisting), Brian Solazzo (Public Safety & Justice), Kendyll Green (Early Childhood Education), Nevaeh Worley (Cosmetology), Kylie Mulchaey (Culinary Arts), Sarah Stewart (Computer Coding), Demetri Pappa (Construction Technology), Anna Tunis (Culinary Arts), Josh Lovins (Advanced Welding Technology), Anastasia Hall (Industrial Electrical Technology), Caroline Stainton (New Vision Law and Government) and William “Buddy” Ruby (New Vision Specialized Careers).

The distinction distinguishes students who demonstrate the soft skills and trade skills that make them employable and career-ready.

All nominees are entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card from the Oswego County Federal Credit Union. Button, Green, Tunis, Lovins and Ruby were selected this round.

