Cuomo Announces All Non-Essential Workers To Stay Home, Issues Guidelines

NEW YORK STATE – Today, March 20, Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced 100% of all non-essential workers to stay at home and issued strict guidelines for groups most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Yesterday 75% of the non-essential workforce was instructed not to go to work, and now it is all. The full list of exemptions can be found here.

He also mandated all barbershops, hair salons, tattoo or piercing parlors, nail salons, hair removal services, and related personal care services will be closed to members of the public effective Saturday, March 21 at 8 p.m., as these services cannot be provided while maintaining social distance.

Cuomo issued the following guidelines for seniors over 70, immune-compromised people, and those with underlying illnesses:

Remain indoors

Can go outside for solitary exercise

Pre-screen all visitors and aides by taking their temperature

Do not visit households with multiple people

All vulnerable persons should wear a mask when in the company of others

To the greatest extent possible, everyone in the presence of vulnerable people should wear a mask

Always stay at least 6 feet away from people

Do not take public transportation unless urgent and absolutely necessary

Cuomo said the vast majority of those who will contract COVID-19 will recover, but those vulnerable populations are at risk.

“What you do highly affects their health and well-being,” Cuomo said. “Be smart.”

For those who are not vulnerable, he issued the following guidelines:

Non-essential gatherings of individuals for any reason are cancelled or postponed at this time.

Any concentration of individuals outside their home must be limited to workers providing essential services and social distancing should be practiced.

When in public individuals must practice social distancing of at least 6 feet from others.

Businesses and entities that provide essential services must implement rules that help facilitate social distancing of at least 6 feet.

Individuals should limit outdoor recreational activities to non-contact and avoid activities where you come in close contact with people.

Individuals should limit use of public transportation to when absolutely necessary, and should limit potential exposure by spacing out at least 6 feet from other riders.

Sick individuals should not leave their home unless to receive medical care, and only after a Telehealth visit to determine if leaving the home is in the best interest of their health.

Young people should also practice social distancing and avoid contact with vulnerable populations.

Precaution: Isopropyl alcohol wipes

All non-critical elective surgeries are to be postponed to free up hospital beds for those who contract COVID-19. Regulations regarding space are to be waived for the time being so more beds can be placed in hospitals.

The state is reaching out to retired nurses, nursing schools and medical schools to increase hospital staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state is asking businesses who have the capability of producing PPE, gloves, masks and gowns to do so and the state will provide funding to get the right equipment and personnel. Any interested businesses should contact Eric Gertler, Empire State Development, Business Funding at 212-803-3100

Any business interested in selling these products should contact Simonida Subotic, Executive Chamber, Product Sales at 646-522-8477.

“I’m asking businesses to be creative,” Cuomo said. “I can’t mandate that businesses make something, but I can offer financial incentives and that’s what we’re doing.”

The state is also asking any health department regulated facility that has ventilators not in use to make them available to the state by calling Rachel Baker, NYS Department of Health at 518-281-5120.

“Ventilators are to this war what missiles were to World War II,” Cuomo said. “That is the key piece of equipment.”

