Cuomo Announces Fulton As 2019 DRI Winner

FULTON – Governor Andrew Cuomo surprised the city of Fulton today (August 14) with a visit to personally announce the city has won the region’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, bringing $10 million in funding to the city.

Fulton’s application beat out other cities in CNY when the Regional Economic Development Council chose it.

He is currently addressing the public in the community room at the Fulton Municipal Building.

Check back with Oswego County Today – more details to come.

