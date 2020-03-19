Cuomo Announces Increase In Mandated Remotely Based Workforce Percentage

NEW YORK STATE – Today, March 19, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the previous number of 50% of non-essential workforce mandated to work from home has now gone up to 75%. This is a statewide mandate, including Oswego County.

Exemptions from the order will include shipping, media, warehousing, grocery and food production, pharmacies, healthcare providers, utilities, banks and related financial institutions.

This means that only 25% of a business’s employees, mainly office-workers, can work in the office. The other 75% must work from home, if possible.

He also announced that there will be a 90-day mortgage relief for those with financial hardship. Waiving these payments will not have a negative impact on the payer’s credit report and there will not be a late fee or online payment fee. During this period of time, any foreclosures will be postposed or suspended.

Fees for ATMs, overdrafts and credit cards will also be waived.

Update on statistics:

Number of positive cases in New York state: 4,152

Number of people tested in New York state: 22,284

Number of positive cases in the U.S.: 10,248

Hospital rate of positive cases in New York state: 777 out of 4,152 (19%)

Total positive cases worldwide: 222,642

Total deaths worldwide: 9,115

Total recoveries worldwide: 84,506

Total pending cases worldwide: 129,021

View the breakdown of positive cases by county breakdown here. There are still no confirmed cases in Oswego County at this time.

Cuomo said the number of people contracting the virus is not necessarily increasing so drastically; it is because people are taking more tests for it. He said there are many people who have had the virus before testing began and have since gotten better, never knowing it was COVID-19.

To view the full press conference, watch it here.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...