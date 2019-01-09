Cuomo Announces Reopening Of $1.5M Supportive Housing Project In Fulton

FULTON – Governor Andrew Cuomo Monday announced the reopening of Backstreet Apartments in Fulton, which includes permanent supportive housing units for formerly homeless individuals and families.

Backstreet Apartments recently underwent more than $900,000 in renovations, bringing the total state investment in this project to $1.5 million.

“Investing in affordable and supportive housing is critical to ensuring all New Yorkers have a safe, secure place to call home,” Governor Cuomo said. “The reopening of the Backstreet Apartments demonstrates New York’s ongoing commitment to end the homelessness crisis in our state once and for all.”

“Funding to reopen the Backstreet Apartments in Fulton will ensure the retention of supportive housing for low-income individuals and families in the area,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “We want to make sure that those who were formerly homeless have access to affordable, quality housing in Oswego County and beyond. The investment is part of our aggressive efforts to develop and retain affordable housing across the state to help combat homelessness and provide opportunities for all New Yorkers.”

Funding for the renovations comes from the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, which previously provided $660,000 to Oswego County Opportunities, Inc., in 2004 to construct these apartments.

The work involved critical repairs to the exterior of the building, which is located in the city of Fulton, as well as interior energy efficiency upgrades.

The Federal Home Loan Bank also contributed $219,615 toward the repair work.

In addition to housing, this project provides support services to residents with funding from the New York State Supportive Housing Program.

This renovated project complements Governor Cuomo’s $20 billion, five-year Homelessness and Affordable Housing Action Plan.

Announced in 2016, the plan is now making housing more accessible and combating homelessness by building and preserving more than 110,000 units of affordable housing and 6,000 units of supportive housing.

The plan is a comprehensive approach to statewide housing issues and includes multi-family and single-family housing, community development and rent stabilization.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Samuel Roberts said, “The repairs made to this structure ensures that these much-needed apartments remain available for families and individuals in need. We are proud to once again work with Oswego County Opportunities and look forward to the impact this project will have on the community.”

Assemblyman Will Barclay said, “I am pleased Oswego County Opportunities received state funding to rehabilitate Backstreet Apartments. The supportive housing at this location has been a successful endeavor for Oswego County Opportunities and for the individuals and families they serve. Prior to the repair work, the brick building had severe structural issues. Fortunately, with the recent state assistance for the rehabilitation, Oswego County Opportunities can continue its mission to provide safe, supportive housing and empower individuals in a positive way.”

Oswego County Legislature Chair James Weatherup said, “We are pleased that Governor Cuomo recognizes Oswego County as an area appropriate for continued investment. The stabilization and restoration of this historic building will help to drive further use of and investment in Fulton’s downtown business district.”

Fulton Mayor Ronald Woodward said, “Any investment that positively impacts the quality of life in our community is an asset. I’m happy that New York State has made this investment in our city.”

Oswego County Opportunities Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier said, “Thanks to the funding and support of the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Homeless Housing Assistance Program, and the Federal Home Loan Bank, OCO was able to repair and restore an apartment building that provides safe, affordable, permanent supportive housing for homeless individuals and families. Without a stable roof over one’s head, individuals and families live in perpetual trauma, making it difficult to concentrate on work, one’s health, eating well, school and taking care of children and other family members. That’s why preserving the Backstreet Apartments is so important. These residents have a place to call home! They receive a hand up to develop job skills, get their children enrolled in school, improve their physical, mental and emotional health, and thrive and become part of the community in which they live.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...