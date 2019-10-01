Curiosity Wins at Volney Elementary School

VOLNEY – Because several students at Volney Elementary School exhibited curiosity throughout the month of September, they were recently honored with role model awards during a school assembly.

Principal Elizabeth Stoddard honored those students with the school’s monthly virtue award because they had shown interest in learning about an array of topics, frequently asked questions and enjoyed both exploration and discovery.

Cheers and applause from their peers, teachers and special guests were given to the following honorees:

Kian Mangano, Sophia Cumber, Carson Murray, Elijah Stoddard, Caleb Hunnicutt, Emrey Bugelow, Ava Thurlow, Lucas LaBeef, Hayden Crofoot, Nichoals Childs, Brydon Taber, Emilyn Moshier, Mason Parks, Josephine Smith, Vardon Taplin and Colleen Austin.

Also honored during the assembly were several students who had worked hard to achieve personal goals throughout the first month of the 2019-20 school year.

On a Roll certificates were presented to the following students:

Joseph Swatkowski, Reese Bixby, Sarah Blake, Ella Porter, Malaki Cary, Reese Birchenough, Lacey McClure, Evelyn Gravely, Kaydan Koval, Aryana Cary, Aiden Bergman, Carter White, Miguel Alvardo, Tee Jay Pagliaroli, Madison Burgess and Joseph Smith.

