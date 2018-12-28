Cyclocross Competitors Hold Cross Out Child Abuse Race

FULTON, NY – Racers from across New York and Canada competed earlier this year in the 2018 Cross Out Child Abuse cyclocross race.

The race served as both a fundraiser for the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County, and to increase awareness of cyclocross, a type of bicycle racing which has been exploding in popularity through the United States.

Cyclocross, which has European origins dating back to the 1900s, is an off-road bike race combined with steeplechase.

Cyclocross races are distinguished by short looping courses which are 1.5- to 2-miles long, natural and technical obstacles for racers to navigate consisting of barriers and hill run-ups, and a variety of turns.

Courses are typically set up in park areas allowing for good viewing by spectators. Racers ride laps around the course in varying time durations, depending on experience

The 2018 Cross Out Child Abuse cyclocross race, which was hosted by the Ride Oswego County cycling club, marked the 5th year that a cyclocross race was held at Scriba Town Park.

Bryan Blake, promoter of the Cross Out Child Abuse race, said, “Our competitors love Scriba Town Park as a venue and each year we have held the Cross Out Child Abuse race there our participation numbers have increased. We couldn’t have asked for better cyclocross weather, a better race course, or a better group of volunteers and racers for such a great cause. Plans are already under way for the 2019 edition which will be held the either the last Sunday of September or the first Sunday of October.”

The event raised a total of $800.

Organizers donated that money to the Child Advocacy Center to help with the services that it provides for children and families in Oswego County.

“The CAC is extremely grateful for the charitable contributions of the Cross Out Child Abuse cyclocross racers,” said Executive Director Karrie Damm. “Every dollar helps make a child’s experience at the CAC safe, comfortable, and healing. We appreciate being the recipients of this amazing gift every year and promise that we will put it to good use.”

“Ride Oswego County thanks the town of Scriba Parks and Recreation Department, the 2018 Oswego County Races series title sponsor Oswego Health, Oswego County Building Trades, J&A Mechanical, Eagle Beverage, Apollo Physical Therapy, as well as the many volunteers that came out to make this and the other Ride Oswego County events in 2018 a success,” added Blake.

Ride Oswego County is a cycling group that was formed to bring cycling to all levels of riders, and encourage healthy lifestyles through education, friendship and fun.

Several times a week throughout the year, members of the group meet for group rides of varying distance and riding abilities.

Those interested in learning more about Ride Oswego County can visit www.rideoswegocounty.bike or send an email to: [email protected]

Located at 163 S. First St. in Fulton, the CAC is a non-profit organization that works hand-in-hand with local law enforcement, prosecution, child protective services, medical providers, mental health providers, and victim advocacy professionals in Oswego County to protect and serve child victims of sexual and physical abuse.

For more information on the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County call 315-592-4453 or visit www.oswegocac.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...