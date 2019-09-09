OSWEGO, NY – It is with heavy hearts that we announce our Cynthia Ann DeForest has flown away to join the Lord and her late father.

Cindy left us on Friday, September 6, 2019.

Born on June 20, 1964, in Oswego NY, she was a daughter of the late William R. DeForest Jr. and Earleen (Brundage) DeForest of Oswego.

She was a graduate of Oswego High School and had attended Southern Maine University.

Cindy was very proud of having been a facial model for Barbizon and creating her own make-up line, Avec Allure.

Cindy had a passion for sales and retail, and in her career opened two clothing stores in Maine, one at Old Orchard Beach, and the other in Feeport.

She was an award-winning salesperson for Thermol Guard Windows, and went on to partner with her husband in founding a home construction business.

One of her proudest achievements was earning her captain’s license from the Chapman School of Seamanship, in Stuart, Florida.

Captain Cindy enjoyed nothing in life so much as being on the water with the ones she loved most.

Her heart belonged first and foremost to her beloved son, Samuel J. Peden.

Cynthia is survived by her beloved son, Sam; her mother, Earleen; her sister, Linda DeForest; brother, William DeForest; as well as her husband, and the father of her son, Joseph Peden.

We, her family, send out heartfelt gratefulness to the friends who stood by her and our family through both the good times and the bad times to help make Cindy’s life as happy and comfortable as could be.

May God bless you for your kind thoughtfulness.

A memorial mass will be held on Monday, September 16, at 1 p.m. from St. Peter’s Church.

There are no calling hours.

A reception will be held at the hall at St. Peter’s Church immediately following the memorial mass.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Mary’s of the Assumption Preservation Fund, P.O. Box 983, Oswego, NY 13126.

