Cynthia L. Delaney, 65

FULTON, NY – Cynthia L. Delaney, 65, of Sterling, passed away on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Fulton, a daughter to James Wellwood and Rita Kennedy Forbes.

Cindy was a loving mother and career nurse in the Oswego and Fulton area, who did nothing but help others her whole life.

She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece; but most of all, she was a friend.

Cindy was determined to accomplish everything she set her mind to, to the best of her ability, with compassion and determination.

She was predeceased by her father, James.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Timothy Delaney; four children, Michelle Bateman of Fulton, Christina Loughrey of South Carolina, Jason (Casandra) Tassone of South Carolina and Jeremy Tassone of Hannibal; sister, Sharon (Wayne) June of Phoenix; mother, Rita (Chuck) Forbes of Volney; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

All services will be held privately.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

