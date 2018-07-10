Czirr Receives Recognition From Oswego County

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presented Cheri Czirr with a certificate of appreciation for her 30 years of service to the county.

Czirr is a probation supervisor in the Oswego County Probation Department.

From left are legislators Bradley Trudell, District 7; Oswego County Legislature Chairman Shane Broadwell, District 17; Committee Chairman Terry Wilbur, District 21; Czirr; David Hall, director of the Oswego County Probation Department; Committee Vice Chairwoman Margaret Kastler, District 1; Frank Castiglia, Jr., District 25; Richard Kline, District 12; and James Weatherup, District 9.

