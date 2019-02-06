DA Greg Oakes Announces Re-Election Bid

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes announces that he is seeking re-election to a third term.

Oakes said, “I have spent my career protecting the families of Oswego County. My job is to seek justice, advocate for victims and hold offenders accountable. I hope to continue this important work for our community.”

As District Attorney, Oakes has made prosecuting crimes against children a priority.

His office collaborates with several agencies as part of the county’s multi-disciplinary team at the Child Advocacy Center.

Additionally, this past year Oakes spearheaded a countywide school safety initiative to develop prevention strategies and emergency response protocols.

As part of that initiative, Oakes personally spoke to students at school districts across the county to promote the message of “see something, say something.”

District Attorney Oakes wants to continue his fight against drugs and the addiction issues that plague the county, state, and nation.

In his position, Oakes also serves as the coroner for the county.

“Through these two roles, I know that the opioid epidemic is both a public safety and a public health issue, which is why we use a multi-prong approach that includes enforcement, prevention, and treatment,” he said.

DA investigators are a core component of the county’s Drug Task Force, which focuses on major dealers.

The DA’s Office also supports the Drug Treatment Court program, which facilitates rehabilitation and recovery for non-violent offenders with substance use disorders.

“We tailor our response to the facts of the case, the needs of the victim, and the interest of justice,” Oakes said.

Oakes began his service in the District Attorney’s Office in 2001.

In 2005, he became the office’s primary special victims prosecutor, focusing on sex offenses and severe child abuse.

He became the Chief Assistant DA in 2011 and was elected to his first term as District Attorney that same year.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...