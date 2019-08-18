FULTON, NY – Daisy M. Ruiz, 27, of Oswego, formerly of Fulton passed away pn Saturday August 17, 2019, at her parents’ home surrounded by her loving family.

Born to Andres and Maria Ruiz, she grew up in Fulton and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School, class of 2010 and SUNY Oswego, class of 2014, where she later worked as the Assistant Director of Business Relations.

Daisy was a very active member of the Fulton and Oswego communities.

In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her family and friends.

Daisy will be forever loved by her mom and dad; significant other, Josh Hamilton; sisters, Wendy and Luisa Ruiz; niece, Isabella “Paty;” canine companion, Bella; extended family, Dorothy Engell and Liliana Rivera as well as many other extended family and friends.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, August 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday, August 22, at Holy Trinity Parish, corner of Rochester and South Third streets, Fulton, with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Daisy’s memory may be made to Paws Across Oswego County, pawsacrossoswegocounty.com.

