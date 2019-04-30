Dan Schall Concert Planned

OSWEGO – Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (corner of East Fourth and Utica streets) will host Dan Schall in concert on May 8, at 7 p.m.

This is the second time we have hosted Schall.

You will find his performance to be a warm, faith-filled evening of song and stories.

The concert is free, though a love offering will be received.

A reception will follow.

Schall lives in Zelienople, Pa., with his wife, Linda.

Through his music and testimony, he conveys his love for Jesus Christ and his concern for his fellow man’s eternity.

His ministry focuses on encouraging others to share God’s love for all.

He stutters when he speaks, but the Lord has blessed him with a singing voice with which to share the Lord’s words through music.

In the early years of his life, he was filled with anger, feeling that even if there was a God, He had forsaken him.

In his concerts, he uses music to convey the message that he cannot easily share in spoken word.

He helps others realize the incredible gifts that God has given them.

You can hear some of his music and his weekly webcast at his website at: www.DanSchall.org.

CDs are available on the website and also at his concerts.

Schall Ministries is a 501C3 non-profit organization.

