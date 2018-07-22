Daniel F Cliff, 52

OSWEGO – Daniel F Cliff, 52, a resident of Scriba passed away peacefully on Friday July 20, 2018, at his home, surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Oswego, he was a son of the late Robert and Audrey (Coon) Cliff and was a graduate of Oswego High School.

He was employed with USIC as an underground utility locator.

Dan was an avid bowler.

He bowled 18 perfect 300 games and was part of Oswego Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame.

Dan spent his Saturday’s along side his family at the Oswego Speedway where they’ve won numerous track championships and titles that Dan was very proud of.

Surviving are his wife of 25 years, Ann Marie (Delahunt) Cliff; a daughter, Morgan Cliff (Andrew Mathew) of Fulton; a son, Daniel R. Cliff of Oswego; three grandchildren, Addison, Kyleigh and Blake Mathew; two brothers, Dave (Dayna) Cliff of Oswego and Doug Cliff of Oswegol two sisters, Dawn (Marc) Walpole of Oswego and Debbie (George) Delong of Oswego; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Dan was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Peggy Delahunt; and his brother, Donny Cliff.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Wednesday July 25 from 2 – 5 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held at the Lighthouse Lanes following the calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dan Cliff Memorial Scholarship for Bowling.

Donations can be sent to The Lighthouse Lanes, 295 E. Albany St., Oswego, N.Y. 13126.

