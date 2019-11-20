FULTON, NY – Daniel S. Falls, 38, of New Jersey, formerly of Oswego, died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

He enjoyed skateboarding, collecting reptiles, snowboarding and the outdoors.

Daniel was always willing to help others and had a smile on his face.

He enjoyed life to the fullest and will be missed greatly.

Daniel is survived by his mother, Kim (Bob) Beginiski of New York; father, Kevin Falls of Florida; as well as many aunts and uncles in upstate New York, New Jersey and Florida.

There will be no services at this time.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...