FULTON, NY – Daniel Venton, 52, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

He was born in Oswego, a son to Donald and Donna Swick Venton.

He grew up in the Minetto/Fulton area.

Dan was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing and hunting.

He would charter boats for family and friends to join him on his fishing trips.

Surviving are his parents, Donald and Donna Venton; two brothers, Douglas and Darrick; two nephews, Adam and Devin; two nieces, Victoria and Desiree; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be no calling hours or services.

A celebration of life will be held privately by the family.

Spring burial will be in Hannibal Village Cemetery.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to Sister Grace Miller, 285 Ormond Street Rochester, NY 14605 in Dan’s memory.

