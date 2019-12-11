FULTON, NY – Danny M. Reed, 60, of Fulton, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, and is at peace.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Lynn; two brothers, Randy and Dwight; and several nieces and nephews.
Danny was predeceased by his sister, Trudy; mother, Alice; father, Dwight A.; and grandmother, Dora Whalen.
He will forever be missed.
There will be no calling hours.
A gathering in his honor will be held at a later date.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.
