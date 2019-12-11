Danny M. Reed

December 11, 2019

FULTON, NY – Danny M. Reed, 60, of Fulton, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, and is at peace.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Lynn; two brothers, Randy and Dwight; and several nieces and nephews.

Danny was predeceased by his sister, Trudy; mother, Alice; father, Dwight A.; and grandmother, Dora Whalen.

He will forever be missed.

There will be no calling hours.

A gathering in his honor will be held at a later date.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

