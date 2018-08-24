Darcy Furlong Took Part in the Muhlenberg College’s Musical Comedy

ALLENTOWN, PA — Darcy Furlong, class of 2020, of Oswego, was one of 17 student cast and crew members in the Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre production “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” which ran July 11-29.

“How to Succeed” is the story of a young window-washer named J. Pierrepont Finch, played here by Broadway star, TV personality, and Muhlenberg alumnus Frankie Grande ’05. With a whole lot of charisma and some dumb luck, Finch rises through the ranks of his company until he accidentally-on-purpose becomes a powerful business executive.

“The cast is a wonderful mix of Muhlenberg students, alums, and celebrated regional actors,” said Charles Richter, director of theatre.

“I came back to the college because I love Muhlenberg, and because I believe the theatre program is one of the strongest in the country,” Grande said. “This cast is incredible, and being with Charlie and Karen is like home. It’s so nice to be working all together again.”

Founded in 1848, Muhlenberg College is a highly selective, private, four-year residential college located in Allentown, Pa., approximately 90 miles west of New York City..

