Darlene Ann Burdick, 67
Written by Contributor, Mar 31, 2017, 9 Comments
FULTON, NY – Darlene Ann (Myers) Burdick, 67, of Fulton, went to spend an eternity with God on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, surrounded by her loving daughters, Julie and Shannon.
She was born in Fulton, a daughter to Louis and Kathleen Bartlett Myers.
Darlene retired from Nestle, Fulton, in 2003 after 20 years of service.
She then worked in the Fulton City School District for many years.
Darlene was a wonderful daughter, mother, grandmother and sister.
Her hobbies were cooking and knitting, but above all her grandchildren were the loves of her life.
She was predeceased by her father, Louis Myers; and brother, Robert Myers.
She will be greatly missed and forever loved by her two daughters, Julie (Keith) Watkins and Shannon (Matt) Rathbun; mother, Kathleen Myers; one sister, Judy (Jimmy Pauldine) Rebeor; four brothers, Roger (Beth) Myers, Ronald (Tina Turtura) Myers, Dennis (Chris) Myers and Scott (Crystal) Myers; four grandsons, Garrett, Seth, Mason Watkins and Atlas Rathbun; as well as several nieces and nephews.
At Darlene’s request, there will be no calling hours or service.
Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Volney.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of the arrangements.
For those wishing, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons St., PO Box 7, East Syracuse, New York 13057, in Darlene’s memory.
Foster Funeral Home, Inc.
fosterfuneralhome.com
My thoughts are with all of you <3 I am so sorry for your loss.
Karen, Pete, Lisa and Emily Riesett
So sorry.
So sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Julie, Shannon and the entire Myers family, you are in our thoughts. Darlene always had a smile, and a laugh to share. I have fond memories of laughing and playing with my cousins at their loving home.
Karen Wilton and family.
You all are in my thoughts through one of life’s must difficult times, saying good-bye to someone we love so dearly.
Julie and Shannon as well as the rest of the family, my thoughts and prayers are with you all in this difficult time. I love you Jules your always thought of. Stay strong my friend.
My thoughts are with you on the loss of cousin Darlene.
Saddened by her family’s loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. Dar was a great co-worker and friend at both Nestles and in the school district. I will miss her.
I worked with Darlene for a while; great worker and a nice person. Sorry to hear she passed; my condolences to her family.