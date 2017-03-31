Darlene Ann Burdick, 67

FULTON, NY – Darlene Ann (Myers) Burdick, 67, of Fulton, went to spend an eternity with God on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, surrounded by her loving daughters, Julie and Shannon.

She was born in Fulton, a daughter to Louis and Kathleen Bartlett Myers.

Darlene retired from Nestle, Fulton, in 2003 after 20 years of service.

She then worked in the Fulton City School District for many years.

Darlene was a wonderful daughter, mother, grandmother and sister.

Her hobbies were cooking and knitting, but above all her grandchildren were the loves of her life.

She was predeceased by her father, Louis Myers; and brother, Robert Myers.

She will be greatly missed and forever loved by her two daughters, Julie (Keith) Watkins and Shannon (Matt) Rathbun; mother, Kathleen Myers; one sister, Judy (Jimmy Pauldine) Rebeor; four brothers, Roger (Beth) Myers, Ronald (Tina Turtura) Myers, Dennis (Chris) Myers and Scott (Crystal) Myers; four grandsons, Garrett, Seth, Mason Watkins and Atlas Rathbun; as well as several nieces and nephews.

At Darlene’s request, there will be no calling hours or service.

Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Volney.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons St., PO Box 7, East Syracuse, New York 13057, in Darlene’s memory.

