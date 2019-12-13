OSWEGO, NY – Darlene D. Vernon, 63, of Oswego, died Tuesday December 10, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital, Syracuse.

Darlene was born in Corona, Calif., the daughter of the late Adelbert and Barbara (Shanner) McRae.

She had been a resident of Oswego for most of her life.

She was a baker for Ponderosa and Dunkin’ Donuts in Oswego.

Darlene enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, friends and her cats.

She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post # 2320.

Darlene is survived by her stepfather, Lawrence Mahaney of Oswego; her boyfriend of 30 years, Christopher Lytle of Oswego; daughter, Brandy Vernon; siblings. Robert (Kathy) McRae, Marie (Jack) Mahaney, Babette (Barry) Carpenter; and nieces and nephews.

Darlene’s request is that all services will be private.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. Fourth St. Oswego.

