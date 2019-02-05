FULTON, NY – David A. DeStevens, 65, of Granby, passed away in Sunday February 3, 2019, after a long illness.

Born in Oswego to the late Anthony and Mary Margaret (Nettles) DeStevens, he was a life resident of the area.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed gardening, canning, hunting, fishing and camping.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Ginger (DeStevens) Shaben.

David is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jan; sons, David Jr., James (Allyson) and Robert (Sherrie); grandchildren, Tony, Rose, Olivia, John, Jacob and Joshua; great-grandson, Bohdi; siblings, Bobbie, Jeanne, MaryLou, Patsy, Elaine, Daniel, Kathleen, Joe, Jon, Edward and their families.

Calling hours will be held Friday, February 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

