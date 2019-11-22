OSWEGO, NY – David A. Mulcahey, 63; passed peacefully on Wednesday November 20, 2019, surrounded by his family at University Hospital, Syracuse.

David was born in Oswego, NY, to the late Charles an Marie (Fetterly) Mulcahey.

He resided in the town of Scriba for most of his life.

David was a United States veteran having served in the Navy from 1974-1978.

He retired from the Town of Scriba Highway Department after 35 years of service.

David was a loving husband, father and grandpa and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren was most important.

He was predeceased by his siblings: Chuckie, Deborah, Ricki, and Gary.

David is survived by his wife of 41 years, Debra Mulcahey of Scriba, NY; their three children: David Mulcahey Jr., Kevin Mulcahey and Melissa (Daniel) Jenner all of Oswego; three brothers: Mike Mulcahey, Steve Mulcahey and Randy Mulcahey all of Oswego; four grandchildren: Tyler, Nathan, Adriana and Sophia; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home,147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, with a funeral service to follow in the funeral home at 6 p.m. with Rev. Guy Baccaro officiating.

Burial will be held privately at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...