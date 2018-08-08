David C. Webb Memorial Park Bathing Beach in Constantia is Closed

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced today (August 8) that the David C. Webb Memorial Park Bathing Beach on Oneida Lake is closed to swimming due to the visual presence of a blue-green algal bloom.

The park is located on NYS Route 49 in the town of Constantia.

“The beach will remain closed until the blooms have cleared,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Water sampling will be conducted to confirm there are no toxins before the beach is re-opened.”

People and animals should not swim at the bathing beach and should stay out of the water to avoid contact with any algal blooms, scums, and colored water.

Blue-green algal blooms can turn the water green and form thick scums on the water surface.

Certain types of algal blooms can release toxins that may cause skin or eye irritation if exposed, or diarrhea and vomiting if ingested.

The Oswego County Health Department recommends taking the following precautions in areas where blue-green algae is present:

Don’t swim, wade or fish near blooms or scums

Don’t drink the water

Keep children and animals away from any blooms or scums

Rinse with clean water if you are exposed

The Oswego County Health Department remains in close contact with the New York State Departments of Health and Environmental Conservation.

For more information or to report any symptoms associated with exposure to blue-green algal blooms, call the Oswego County Health Department at (315) 349-3557 weekdays or (315) 341-0086 evenings, weekends and holidays.

To learn more about blue-green algal blooms go to www.health.ny.gov/harmfulalgae or www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/77118.html

Several public beaches in Oswego County on Lake Ontario remain open to swimming.

They are Selkirk Shores State Park, 7101 NYS Route 3, Pulaski; Sandy Island Beach State Park, 3387 Co. Route 15, Sandy Creek; and Mexico Point State Park, Mexico Point Drive, Mexico.

For more information on these parks go to visitoswegocounty.com/the-great-outdoors/beaches-pools or call the Oswego County Tourism Office at 1-800-248-4FUN (4386).

