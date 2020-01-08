OSWEGO, NY – David Charles Plumley Jr., 72, of New Haven, passed on Monday January 6, 2020, at Upstate Hospital, Syracuse.

Born in Syracuse he was the son of the late David Charles Plumley Sr.

David was employed by Duell Sawmill and was later employed for 27 years at Hammermill until its closing.

He most recently worked at Fort Ontario and Oswego YMCA in maintenance.

David loved fishing and working on puzzles.

He also loved sports and was a loyal NY Yankees fan. He also was a longtime Cleveland Browns fan after watching his first game as a young boy.

David is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Elliot) Plumley; his loving children, eldest son, Robert Plumley of Fulton, his daughter, Yvonne (Mark) Connolly of New Haven and youngest son, David Plumley of New Haven; his sister, Angie (Mike) Szymczak of Carpenterville Illinois; two grandchildren, Aaron Plumley and Trystan Connolly; and his first wife, Margo Herrick of New Haven.

In addition to his father, David was predeceased by his adopted mother, Mrs. Smith.

In following David’s wishes there will be no services.

David’s arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

