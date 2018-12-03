David Cordone Jr Achieves the Rank of Eagle Scout

FULTON – On November 18, David Cordone Jr.’s Eagle Scout advancement was celebrated at All Saints Episcopal Church, Fulton, by Boy Scout Troop 780.

His Eagle Project was to restore All Saints’ “Forever Garden.” The garden has since been formally rededicated.

Both of David’s parents were recognized at this ceremony.

An Eagle Scout gets to choose one leader to receive his Mentor’s Pin.

David chose his father for this honor.

Although they could not be present for the ceremony, David Jr received written acknowledgement from US Senator Schumer, Congressman Katko, NYS Senator Pattie Ritchie, NYS Assemblyman Will Barclay, Fulton Mayor Ronald Woodward, and De De Duncan-Probe, the Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of CNY.

Present at the ceremony were approximately 80 members of David Jr.’s family, friends and members of his Boy Scout Troop 780 of Hannibal.

