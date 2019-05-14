OSWEGO, NY – David “Kim” Simons, 65, passed away after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease on Saturday May 11, 2019, at the Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.

Born in Oswego, he was a son of the late Howard and Elsie (Dasens) Simons and was a graduate of Oswego High School.

He was an avid racing fan and enjoyed attending races at the Oswego Speedway and Daytona 500.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing cards, working on cars and spending time with family, friends and loved ones.

Although currently residing in Oswego, he was a long-time resident of Florida.

He is survived by his brother, Dennis (Mary Lou) Simons of Ormond Beach, Florida; a sister, Jill Simons-Roof of Cicero, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Muldoon; and his brother, Richard “Biff” Simons.

Services will be held at the Dowdle Funeral Home in Oswego on Saturday, May 18, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that guests instead consider donating to the National Parkinson’s Foundation.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...