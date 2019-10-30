UTICA, NY – David M. Clark, 30, of Utica, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Friday October 25, 2019.

David was born in Syracuse, NY, on August 1, 1989.

He was raised in Parish, NY.

He graduated from APW High School in 2010 and Mohawk Valley Community College in 2019.

He was employed by ARC of Oneida-Lewis.

He was predeceased by his mother, Nancy H. Clark, in 2016.

He is survived by his father, Ray E. Clark III, Lyons Falls, NY; his siblings, Leann (Dana) New, Mexico, NY, Ray E. Clark IV, Utica, NY, Timothy B. Clark, Rome, NY, Debra R. Lewis, Elkton, Md., Michael J. (Heather) Clark, Central Square, NY, Patricia C. Cannata, Brewerton, NY, Mary K. Clark, Lyons Falls, NY, Andrew J. Clark, Marcy, NY, Renee A. Studert, Lyons Falls, NY, Amy B. Clark, Fort Drum, NY, and Molly K. Clark, Syracuse, NY; and 17 nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday November 2, at 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Mexico, 4372 Church St., Mexico, NY 13114.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David’s memory to ARC of Oneida-Lewis, 245 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13501.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

