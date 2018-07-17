David P. Bradshaw, 78

OSWEGO, NY – David P. Bradshaw, 78, a resident of Oswego, passed away on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at the Seneca Hill Manor.

Born in Oswego, he was a son of the late Paul and Pauline (Baker) Bradshaw and was a graduate of Oswego High School.

He was employed as a supervisor for the Alcan Aluminum.

He was a member of the Oswego Elks Lodge #271 and the Charles C. Crisafulli Post #15.

Surviving are his three sons, Michael (Lisa) Bradshaw of Oswego, David (Michelle) Bradshaw of Maryland and Timothy (Jennifer) Bradshaw of Oswego; a brother, Daniel (Anne) Bradshaw of Oswego; seven grandchildren, M’ Kenzie, Michaela, Kennedy, Kylie, Paul, Katie and Emily; and his former wife, Linda Bradshaw.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.

There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Carol Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of CNY, Inc.,PO Box 187,Warners, NY 13164 or Oswego County Hospice, PO Box 102, Oswego NY 13126.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

