FULTON, NY – David P. Naramore, 79, of Hannibal, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in 1940, in Newark, NJ, a son to the late Roswell and Beatrice Proux Naramore.

David retired in 1995 from the Carpenter/Mill Wright Local 747 in Oswego.

He was predeceased by his wife, Noreen Naramore; and brother, Richard Naramore.

David is survived by his three sons, Todd (Marion) Naramore, Troy Naramore and David John Naramore; five step-children, Laura Denery, Allen Battles, Richard Parkhurst, Edward Parkhurst and Kelly Rollins; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two siblings, Raymond Naramore and Helen Ridgeway; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 11, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, P.O. Box 102, Oswego, New York 13126 or the American Cancer Society in David’s memory.

