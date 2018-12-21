FULTON, NY – David W. Jack Sr., 76, of Granby, passed away after an extended illness on Monday December 17, 2018.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching football.

David was predeceased by his parents, Willian Sr. and Myrtle Mullen Jack; siblings, Donna Bennett, Anthony Jack and Susan Jack; son, David William Jack Jr.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Deborah Jack; children, Rita, Carol, James and Patricia; step-children, Tammie Mills and Michael Mills; brothers, Allen Jack and William Jack Jr.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Saturday, December 29, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

