FULTON, NY – David W. Simmons, 65, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

He was born in Oneida to Lewis G. and Dawn Harrington Simmons.

David was employed for more than 30 years at Lockheed Martin, where he retired from as a maintenance supervisor in 2011.

He enjoyed fishing, was a fan of Elvis Presley and his most famous trait was his stubbornness.

David is survived by his children, Amanda (Scott) Munger, Christina Simmons, Lewis (Ashleigh) Simmons, Melinda (Derrik) Wise and Danielle Rice; his siblings, Patricia (Don) Lewis, Dan (Joann) Simmons, Ruth (Lonie) Henderson and Wanda Rider Simmons; 12 grandchildren; 21 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Colleen M. Simmons; his son, Anthony Smith; and by his sister, Jane E. Lyons.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, October 17, with a service to follow at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 19, in St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Seventh Street, Fulton.

Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at donations.diabetes.org

To leave a message of sympathy for the Simmons family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...