Day of Sharing Planned

OSWEGO – The AL-ANON Family Groups of Oswego County, will host an annual “Day of Sharing” on November 9 at First United Methodist Church, 1408 Route 176, Fulton (the church is located across from the school, parking in the rear).

Registration begins at 9 a.m.

The program runs from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. and includes roundtable discussion groups, guest speakers, Alateen participation and more.

A morning snack and coffee and our famous chili lunch are provided.

Raffles will be held throughout the day and literature will be available for purchase.

AA members are welcome.

AL-ANON is an anonymous fellowship for friends and family affected by someone else’s drinking.

A donation of $6 is suggested.

For Al-Anon meeting information contact the Al-Anon Information Service at (315) 471-0191 or visit

www.al-anon.alateen.org.

