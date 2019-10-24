Deadline Looming for Lake Ontario Sanctuary Advisory Council Applications

OSWEGO COUNTY – The deadline is fast approaching for the public to apply for a seat on the sanctuary advisory council for the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary in eastern Lake Ontario.

Members of the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will provide the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries with advice and recommendations to guide NOAA during the designation process for the proposed sanctuary.

Applications are due November 1.

NOAA is seeking to fill 15 seats:

Divers/Dive Clubs/Shipwreck Exploration (2 seats); Education (2 seats); Tourism (1 seat); Economic Development (2 seats); Recreational fishing (2 seats); Recreational boating (1 seat); Shoreline Property Owner (1 seat); Maritime History and Interpretation (2 seats); and Citizen-At-Large (2 seats).

Candidates will be selected based on their expertise and experience in relation to the seat for which they are applying, community and professional affiliations, and views regarding the protection and management of marine resources.

Applicants who are chosen should expect to serve 3-year terms, pursuant to the council’s charter.

The advisory council will consist of 15 members and 15 alternates representing a variety of local user groups, the general public, as well as local, state and federal government entities.

The council will also include non-voting state and local government seats.

Council representatives will meet several times each year in half to full-day public sessions at various locations.

For more information, including a copy of the application, please visit the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council Recruitment webpage or contact Ellen Brody,

Great Lakes Regional Coordinator via email at [email protected]

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...